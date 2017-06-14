Put Money On It; The Drive – 06/14/17

June 14, 2017 9:12 AM
Filed Under: De'Aaron Fox, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant, LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball, Michael Jordan, Samsung

HOUR 1:

657814950 Put Money On It; The Drive 06/14/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk about the upcoming NBA Draft, LaVar Ball’s new trading card deal, and the Warriors allegedly refusing a White House visit for Morning Brew. Then, some talk on Lonzo Ball’s claims that he could be Michael Jordan on Jimmy Kimmel. Then, more on Lonzo and LaVar’s relationship.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

gettyimages 695377822 Put Money On It; The Drive 06/14/17

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte debate who would win in a game of 1v1 today; Lonzo Ball or Michael Jordan. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, an extended segment on the Warriors, Kevin Durant, and super teams in the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

683858390 Put Money On It; The Drive 06/14/17

(Photo by Jennifer Pottheiser/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to share his insight on the NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball, and more. Then, more on Lonzo and LaVar Ball’s relationship and how it may effect Lonzo’s draft stock. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Scott Howard-Cooper interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch