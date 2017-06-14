HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk about the upcoming NBA Draft, LaVar Ball’s new trading card deal, and the Warriors allegedly refusing a White House visit for Morning Brew. Then, some talk on Lonzo Ball’s claims that he could be Michael Jordan on Jimmy Kimmel. Then, more on Lonzo and LaVar’s relationship.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte debate who would win in a game of 1v1 today; Lonzo Ball or Michael Jordan. Then, Threefer Madness featuring the Warriors, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and the Oakland Raiders. Then, an extended segment on the Warriors, Kevin Durant, and super teams in the NBA.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper joins The Drive to share his insight on the NBA Draft, Lonzo Ball, and more. Then, more on Lonzo and LaVar Ball’s relationship and how it may effect Lonzo’s draft stock. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Scott Howard-Cooper interview here: