Shooting At UPS Facility In SF Leaves 4 Dead, Including Shooter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — The Latest on a shooting in San Francisco (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Authorities say the shooter who opened fire at a San Francisco UPS warehouse was armed with an assault pistol when police found him.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin told reporters that officers found wounded victims and brought them to safety Wednesday. When they found the gunman, he put the weapon to his head and shot himself.

Three people were killed as well as the shooter. Two others were wounded.

San Francisco Assistant Police Chief Toney Chaplin says that the shooter shot himself. Police have not determined a motive.

10:35 a.m.

A UPS spokesman says four people were injured in a shooting at a package delivery facility in San Francisco and that the shooter was an employee.

UPS spokesman Steve Gaut said Wednesday that he believed the shooter “turned the gun on himself” but did not have additional information.

He said the four victims were taken to a hospital but didn’t know their conditions.

10:04 a.m.

Several people were wounded Wednesday morning during a shooting at a UPS facility on San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

Several people injured in a shooting near the UPS facility in Potrero Hill in San Francisco. 17th and Vermont.#BREAKING @CBSSF #SanFrancisco — Anne Makovec (@AnneMakovec) June 14, 2017

The San Francisco Office of Emergency Services said 911 calls began coming in around 9 a.m. of an active shooter at the massive UPS facility.

Big tactical vehicle at scene of #UPS shooting in SF pic.twitter.com/zDUIBPV2ym — Stan Bunger (@BungerKCBS) June 14, 2017

A massive police response was sent to the area of 17th and Vermont along with first response medical crews. The San Francisco Fire Department said that at least 3 victims were taken to the hospital.

