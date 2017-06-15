7 Star Show: The Lo-Down – 6/15

June 15, 2017 6:03 PM
Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather Jr., MLB, NBA

Hour 1

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor

(Photo Credit: Al Bello/Getty Images and Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about comparing the Warriors with the other great NBA teams.  They also talked about Jerry West move to the LA Clippers, and what that means for the Warriors, Clippers, and Lakers.  They also talked with Dave Meltzer, MMAFighting.com/Wrestling Observer, talk about the upcoming fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

rick pitino 7 Star Show: The Lo Down 6/15

(credit: Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show Comedian Willie Barcena joins the guys to talk about his upcoming shows at Tommy T’s, and his past working with Damien on the radio.  Next, the guys talk about Rick Pitino being suspended, for the latest scandal for Louisville.  The guys also talked about the MLB Players Weekend happening in August.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.


Hour 3

speaks during the NBA Board of Governors Meeting at the St. Regis hotel on October 25, 2012 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

(Photo By Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down Mike Thibault, Head Coach of the Washington Mystics, joins the guys to talk about his coaching career in the NBA, what to expect in the NBA draft, and who was the best player he has coached.  The guys also talked about some of the NBA rumors that might happen this often. They also talked about the beef between David Stern and Bryant Gumbel.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

