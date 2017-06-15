Across The Top Is Done, So Why Is Caltrans Still Working On Interstate 80?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The much-talked about “Across the Top” project in Sacramento has been finished for months, so why does it look like some stretches are still being worked on?

That’s one of two questions we’re tackling this week in our Viewers’ Questions segment.

CBS 13 viewer Faron Everett emailed to ask about the work he’s seeing along I-80 in North Sacramento.

Faron asks, “Shouldn’t the concrete roads last longer than one year?”

Caltrans tells us the work was planned all along and is “within the scope of the project and not corrective work.”

Steven Nelson with Caltrans also tells us the work being done between Truxel Road and Northgate is a resurfacing job designed to lay down a certain concrete that’s said to last more than 20 years.

Drivers should expect to see some on and off-ramps closures during the next week but the striping should be done by next week.

CBS 13 Viewer Laura Nealy emailed to ask about the remnants of a train wreck near Elk Grove. The freight train derailed in February and the work to clean it up was delayed because of the heavy rainfall. The land around the tracks along the Cosumnes River was too wet to handle any heavy equipment.

We checked with Union Pacific and spokesperson Justin Jacobs tells us, “The remaining cars have been cleared and normal operations have resumed.”

Have a question for us? You can send our Tony Lopez an email directly, at tlopez@kovr.com.