Blimp Goes Down At US Open; Pilot ‘OK’

June 15, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Crash, US Open

ERIN, Wis. (AP) — A blimp flying over the U.S. Open golf tournament has crashed.

Only the pilot was onboard the craft went it went down Thursday, and is OK but was taken to the hospital, according to Justin Maynard, sales manager for AirSign, the advertising company that operates the blimp.

The U.S. Golf Association says the advertising blimp went down in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course.

The Open, one of golf’s four majors, opened play Thursday at the course in Erin, Wisconsin.

