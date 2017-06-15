Attacked While Running, Woman Drowns Rabid Raccoon In Puddle

June 15, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: Maine, rabies, raccoon

HOPE, Maine (AP) — A Maine woman says a rabid raccoon attacked her while she was out for a run, so she drowned it in a puddle.

Rachel Borch, of Hope, says she was running in woods near her home June 2 when she saw the raccoon charging with its teeth bared. She says she knew the animal was going to bite her, so she held out her hands so it would bite her there.

The 21-year-old says she then noticed a puddle in a nearby swampy area. She ran over with the rabid animal still biting down on her thumb and held its head underwater until it drowned.

Hope Animal Control Officer Heidi Blood praised Borch’s composure, and says she is in the hospital for rabies exposure treatment.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch