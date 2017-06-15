Family Furious After Man Who Ran Over Cyclists Mistakenly Released

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A convicted felon was accidentally released from jail after he was supposed to serve a 35-year prison sentence.

Alamar Houston was in the Sacramento County Jail on separate theft charges Tuesday and was expected to be returned to prison for going on a crime spree in 2015 and plowing into a group of cyclists.

“I still can’t believe it, how is that possible,” said Shikha Jensen, her son was hit by Houston.

Three families are now reliving a nightmare.

“That guy tried to take our kid away from us and he’s walking the streets like you and me. There’s no reason,” Jensen.

Taariq Jensen’s mother and father said their son is still healing after suffering a serious brain injury two years ago.

“What happened to our son, our friends, and our family shouldn’t happen,” Terry Jensen said.

The suspect smashed into a group of cyclists on a rural West Sacramento road nearly killing Tarriq and injuring a second 17-year-old and 51-year-old Donald Dumaine.

Victims in this tragedy say no one is safe till Houston is behind bars.

“He will commit some more of these crimes because that’s what he does. Hopefully, they’ll catch him before something like this that happened to my son or somebody gets killed, that’s what I hope,” Jensen said.

With a 35-year prison sentence, Detective said Houston won’t likely turn himself in. If you have any information, contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.