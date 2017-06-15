Suspects Lead Deputies On Chase In Stolen Car

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Two men are in custody after leading sheriff’s deputies on a chase in a stolen car early Thursday morning.
The incident first started about 3 a.m. A Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy gave chase to someone driving a stolen car.
The car chase ended when one of the two suspects bailed, leading the deputy on a short foot chase near Madison Avenue and Hillsdale Boulevard.
Deputies set up a perimeter, but quickly found the other suspect.
There has been no word on where the car was stolen.