Suspects Lead Deputies On Chase In Stolen Car

Sacramento Republic Makes Statement Taking Down MLS Team The Republic out of the lower division United Soccer League took down Major League Soccer's Real Salt Lake 4-1 to advance in the Lamar Hunt Open Cup.

The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie; Tim RoyeThe voice of the Warriors Tim Roye joined Grant and Doug to talk the championship his team just won, if he feels the team will be able to keep it together for the next few years and just how good Lebron James is.