‘They Dropped Me Off At The Wrong School’: Parents Of 5-Year-Old Fear Worst After Natomas School Bus Mix-Up

NATOMAS (CBS13) — A Natomas child was lost during a school bus drop-off mix-up. The 5-year-old girl was dropped off at the wrong location by a school bus, for her first day of summer school. The child was safely reunited with her family, who is very relieved, but also angry that their child could go missing while in the care of school district staff- the people they trust every day to keep their child safe.

Marchaunte Fisher, mother of the child who was dropped off at wrong location says, “She could’ve ended up anywhere.”

On Monday, Myah Fisher ended up lost following a major mix up with Natomas Unified School Transportation.

Myah said, “They dropped me off at the wrong school.”

It happened on Myah’s first day of summer school at Bannon Creek Elementary in Natomas.

“It was very, very scary,” said Myah.

The bus was supposed to drop Myah off at her after-school program at Heron Elementary. Her mom, Marchaunte Fisher, says she even quadrupled checked with the transportation department to confirm the plans, but when she went to pick her daughter up, Myah wasn’t there. It turns out, she and another little boy had been dropped off at H. Allen Hight Elementary, which is closed for summer.

“So I immediately just left and ran to the school, driving around frantically looking for her,” says Fisher.

Meanwhile, a good Samaritan noticed the 5-year-old wandering a bike trail and crying hysterically, five blocks from where she’d been dropped off. Myah says she had decided to walk home but forgot which way to go. The woman put Myah in her car and drove to H. Allen Hight, where Fisher was still searching.

“The first thing she said to me when she got out the car was, ‘I thought I was never gonna see you again,’ and as a mom that hurts because you can’t protect her.”

School and transportation officials have apologized for the mix-up. Marchaunte says it’s not enough.

“They’re not gonna watch out for your children.”

Thankfully little Myah is safe, but says she never wants to get lost again.

“It’s not an adventure,” said Myah.

Myah’s mom says she still doesn’t know how or why this happened.

Natomas Unified School District did release this statement regarding the incident: