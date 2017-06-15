WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Body Of Man Who Suffered Gunshot Wound Found In Turlock

June 15, 2017 11:45 AM
Filed Under: turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities in Turlock are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning.

The scene was near Lander and W. Glenwood Avenues.

Turlock police responded a little before 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found the body of a middle-aged man. He had apparently suffered a gunshot wound.

It is unclear what led up to the man being shot. At the moment, detectives are interviewing witnesses.

The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 664-7323.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch