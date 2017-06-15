Body Of Man Who Suffered Gunshot Wound Found In Turlock

TURLOCK (CBS13) – Authorities in Turlock are investigating after a man was found shot to death early Thursday morning.
The scene was near Lander and W. Glenwood Avenues.
Turlock police responded a little before 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. At the scene, officers found the body of a middle-aged man. He had apparently suffered a gunshot wound.
It is unclear what led up to the man being shot. At the moment, detectives are interviewing witnesses.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to call detectives at (209) 664-7323.