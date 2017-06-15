WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Video Shows Woman Holding Onto Car Driving On California Freeway

June 15, 2017 11:12 AM
Filed Under: freeway, road rage

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CBS/AP) — A motorist shot video of a woman clinging to the outside of a car as it traveled on a California freeway in a suspected road rage incident.

Footage showed the woman hanging onto a moving black Honda on State Route 55 in Orange County.

Witness Josh Molesky told the KABC-TV in Los Angeles that the woman got out of her car and ran over to the Honda before he started recording.

As she pounded on the passenger side window, the Honda driver hit the gas and the woman grabbed onto the side.

After a few seconds, the Honda stopped near the right shoulder and the woman let go and walked back to her car.

The California Highway Patrol did not immediately return a call seeking comment about the incident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

