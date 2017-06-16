WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Sacramento Shooting

June 16, 2017 10:32 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was killed and two people were wounded in a Sacramento shooting.

The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after an argument over an unknown subject on 23rd Street by Sam’s Market.

Officers who were already in the area were flagged down by witnesses.

Two men bolted from the scene, but police caught up with them and took them into custody for questioning. One had a gun when the two were detained.

“It’s still too early to say that they are the suspects, and they are going to be arrested, they’re detained right now until the investigation continues,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Turnbull.

A 30-year-old man died in the shooting. The two injured men were taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch