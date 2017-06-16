1 Dead, 2 Injured In Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was killed and two people were wounded in a Sacramento shooting.
The shooting happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after an argument over an unknown subject on 23rd Street by Sam’s Market.
Officers who were already in the area were flagged down by witnesses.
Two men bolted from the scene, but police caught up with them and took them into custody for questioning. One had a gun when the two were detained.
“It’s still too early to say that they are the suspects, and they are going to be arrested, they’re detained right now until the investigation continues,” said Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Turnbull.
A 30-year-old man died in the shooting. The two injured men were taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be OK.