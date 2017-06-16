California Unemployment Rate Dips, Ties Record Low In May

June 16, 2017 5:01 PM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – California’s unemployment rate fell to 4.7 percent in May, down from 4.8 percent a month earlier.

The state Employment Development Department said Friday that the May figure ties the record low that occurred in November-December 2000.

In May 2016, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.

According to the department, government led eight of California’s eleven industry sectors adding jobs last month.

Three sectors reported job declines. Leisure and hospitality posted the largest decrease, followed by professional and business services.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch