Woman Gets Probation For Leaving Bacon At Davis Mosque

June 16, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Davis, Hate Crime, Islam

DAVIS (CBS13/AP) – A California woman has been sentenced to five years of probation for breaking windows and leaving bacon at a mosque in Davis.

Lauren Kirk-Coehlo, 30, of Davis was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April. She had been jailed since her arrest in mid-February.

She admitted vandalizing the Davis Islamic Center in January, destroying six windows and two bicycles.

She had faced up to six years in prison after also admitting to a hate-crime allegation.

Bacon was left on a door handle at a Davis mosque on Jan. 23.

Officials say she put bacon strips on door handles. Muslims are prohibited from eating pork products.

She also will undergo counseling and must stay off the internet and away from the mosque.

She formerly worked for Google and as a legal intern for the Sacramento County prosecutors.

