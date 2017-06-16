No Chill: High Heat Here To Stay In NorCal A While

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – When lows are in the 70s, you know it’s going to be hot and sweaty day.

The National Weather Service warns that Northern California is in for an extended period of hot weather. A Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday for the valley, while a Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect Sunday through Tuesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the foothills for Sunday through Tuesday as well.

Very hot forecast over the weekend and through next week. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat warnings are in place. #cawx pic.twitter.com/PfCzpnHGZQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 16, 2017

Valley highs are expected to be in the triple digits through at least the middle of next week. Forecasters warn that overnight temperatures won’t bring much relief.

Friday morning, temperatures were already running 5-10 degrees higher than normal at 6 a.m. in the valley than they were the day before.

Exposure to warm temperatures can cause heat exhaustion or stroke. Know the signs so you can take immediate action if necessary! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/WycUCRjpfq — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 16, 2017

NorCal residents are advised to drink lots of water, wear light-colored clothing and avoid strenuous activities between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Remember to check pavement temperatures by feeling it with the back of your hand – if it’s hot for you, it’s too hot for your pet to walk on.

People looking to escape the heat can head out to The Bay, where temperatures will be in the mid-70s in San Francisco, or towards the high country, where temperatures in South Lake Tahoe will be in the low-80s.