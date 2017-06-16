NBA Draft on the Horizon; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 6/16

June 16, 2017 6:36 PM
Filed Under: Boston Celtics, D'Aaron Fox, Josh Jackson, Los Angeles Lakers, Markelle Fultz, NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings

Hour 1

The NBA Draft is literally around the corner and the rumors are heating up in all aspects. Everything from the Kings trading up to get D’Aaron Fox to the Celtics are thinking about taking Josh Jackson with the 1st pick. Hear Doug and Grant talk about all the aspects on the draft hot stove.

 

 

Hour 2

In hour two of the show the fellas continue the NBA draft conversation with Bob Cooney of Philly.com. Listen as he breaks down the 76ers and Celtics trade rumors, what the 76ers may do if they do trade for the 1st overall pick. Plus, is boxing dead … hear the fellas debate the question.

 

 

Hour 3

Father’s Day is Sunday and in tradition the fellas play Grant Napear’s Father’s interview from 10 years ago, while they exchange stories of their fathers in sports.

 

