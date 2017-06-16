Suspect In Fatal Placerville Stabbing Arrested In El Centro

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Detectives say the suspect in the fatal stabbing of a woman at a Placerville home has been arrested.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says 24-year-old Bernardo Castillo is suspected in the June 13 stabbing. A 49-year-old woman, Silvia Castillo, was killed. A 4-year-old girl was also taken to the hospital with stab wounds.
Early Friday morning, the sheriff’s department says El Centro police alerted them that they had arrested Bernardo Castillo in their jurisdiction.
Officers in that area were investigating a suspicious vehicle. Bernardo Castillo was found inside.
Detectives from El Dorado County are now headed down to El Centro.
The 4-year-old had emergency surgery on Wednesday and is expected to survive her injuries.