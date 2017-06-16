Cyclists Hit By Rocks On American River Parkway

June 16, 2017 10:50 PM
Filed Under: American River Parkway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Three cyclists have been attacked, hit with rocks while riding along the American River Parkway.

This week, two people were hit by rocks as they rode on the bike trail near the Woodlake neighborhood, which is north of Downtown Sacramento.

Two weeks ago, a bicyclist says a homeless man grabbed his bike, then smashed him in the head with a rock.

Park rangers and Sacramento Police are investigating, and don’t believe they are related, but the suspects are all described as homeless.

In Wednesday’s attack, the victim—Kevin Meagher—says the passing cyclist threw the rock. Meagher suffered a collapsed lung and was released from the hospital on Friday.

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    June 16, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    You can thank Mayor Steinberg for this. His open invitation to the homeless and offer of free services, have turned Sacramento into a regional MAGNET for the hobos and transients.

    Way to go, Mayor Steinberg, for turning Sac into an even bigger toilet.

