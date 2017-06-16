Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday’s parade in Oakland yesterday. That led to a discussion about players “chasing rings.” and if it should be seen as a negative or a positive. Later the guys talk about 2 Pac, who would have turned 46 today, and the biopic that came out this weekend. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the NBA offseason and what to expect after the draft. The guys also talked with Chris about his trip to Mexico City for the US Mexico soccer game, and some of the news stories coming out that weren’t true. They also talked about the A’s win over the Yankees in extra innings. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft. They also talked about the news of the Celtics possibly trading the number one pick, and what that will mean for the rest of the draft. They also talked about the upcoming Shark Week special with Michael Phelps racing a shark. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

