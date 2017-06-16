Swimming The Shark: The Lo-Down – 6/16

June 16, 2017 6:38 PM
Hour 1

A wall dedicated to the memory of US rapper Tupac Shakur is seen on May 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Twenty years after his death, Tupac still reigns. Other rappers have succeeded him in stardom, and promotional efforts around Tupac have been haphazard, but the artist who died at age 25 on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas, maintains a hold that is among the most enduring in recent times. / AFP / VALERIE MACON / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Shaun TANDON, "20 years on, Tupac reigns as potent global force"

(VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about yesterday’s parade in Oakland yesterday. That led to a discussion about players “chasing rings.” and if it should be seen as a negative or a positive.  Later the guys talk about 2 Pac, who would have turned 46 today, and the biopic that came out this weekend.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 2

Fans of the US (top) listen to their national anthem before the start of the 2018 World Cup Concacaf qualifier football match between Mexico and the US, in Mexico City, on June 11, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Alfredo ESTRELLA

(ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talk about the NBA offseason and what to expect after the draft.  The guys also talked with Chris about his trip to Mexico City for the US Mexico soccer game, and some of the news stories coming out that weren’t true.  They also talked about the A’s win over the Yankees in extra innings.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

Hour 3

(FILES): This August 17, 2008 file photo shows US swimmer Michael Phelps competing in the men's 4 x 100m medley relay swimming final at the National Aquatics Center during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing. USA Swimming suspended Olympic superstar Michael Phelps for three months on February 5, 2009, a "reprimand" after a published photograph showed him apparently smoking marijuana. The national governing body of the sport stressed that the punishment was not for a doping violation, but said they wanted to send a "s trong message" to Phelps about his status as a role model for young people.

(Photo Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming NBA Draft.  They also talked about the news of the Celtics possibly trading the number one pick, and what that will mean for the rest of the draft.  They also talked about the upcoming Shark Week special with Michael Phelps racing a shark.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

 

 

