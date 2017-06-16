United Pet Group Rawhide Chew Recall Expanded

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —United Pet Group is expanding its recall of rawhide chew products to private label brands after a chemical used in the manufacturing process led to several pet illnesses.
The company found some of its rawhide chew manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia used an anti-microbial chemical in the manufacturing process that wasn’t approved in the United States for that purpose.
The company has received what it and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration call “very limited” reports of pets being sickened based on how many of the chews were distributed. Diarrhea and vomiting have been reported.
A full list of the recalled products can be found here. The affected brands include Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent or Dentahex, Essential Everyday, Exer-Hides, Good Lovin’ or Petco, Hill Country Fare, and Priority Pet.