University Of The Pacific Students Reviving Little Manila Through Game

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Students at the University of the Pacific are putting the finishing touches on a new video game that is helping bring back a once vibrant Filipino community known as Little Manila.

Six students whose studies focus on graphic design, history and geoscience are behind the Digital Delta Project.

“We really want them to experience culture. This is the Filipino culture in Stockton. It’s Filipino culture in America and it’s something we can’t forget and it’s something that needs to be revitalized, cultivated and commemorated,” student Ronnie Sanchez.

Using technology and five weeks of research, they were able to create a game that brings Stockton’s Little Manila back to life.

The Filipino-owned and operated businesses, restaurants and hotels once lined the streets surrounding El Dorado street in downtown Stockton.

“I really gaming environments. So, I really like the fact that I got to work with a real engine, which is a real gaming engine,“ said student, Jamie Lynn Culilp.

The project was funded through a $100,000 grant.

The Digital Delta Project kicks off a multi-year program, where students are able to document the history of the Delta region.

“If we understand the past, we understand better the importance of urban policy making and preserves the main histories of Stockton,” said Edie Sparks, associate professor of History at the University of the Pacific.

The Digital Delta Project will be unveiled tonight 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the William Knox Holt Memorial Library on the campus of the University of the Pacific.