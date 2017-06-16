WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

Win Tickets To See Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco

June 16, 2017 3:06 PM

Listen to The Drive all week-long to win tickets to see the hilarious Sebastian Maniscalco on June 23rd out at Thunder Valley!  More info here!

 

 

 

SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO

Chicago-Born-and-Bred Comedian

Saying what we’re all thinking has always been Sebastian Maniscalco’s specialty. Except when he says it, it’s a whole lot funnier, and that has fans across North America showing up in droves for his shows and millions tuning in for his network specials. From over a dozen sold out shows last year in New York, to his newest comedy special on Showtime, Sebastian Maniscalco: Why Would You Do That?, this Chicago-born-and-bred comedian is sure to make your stomach ache with laughter all night long!

 

 

