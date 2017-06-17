WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Barstow Man Charged With Murder After Fight Turns Deadly

June 17, 2017 10:10 PM
BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says a fight between two men turned deadly when one of them ran over the other with a car.

The sheriff’s department says 50-year-old Abelarado Jaramillo and 35-year-old Larry Tortes got into an argument that turned into a fight Tuesday night in Lenwood, a small community in the Mojave Desert near Barstow.

The sheriff’s department says detectives believe Jaramillo deliberately hit Tortes with his car and fled the area.

Tortes died of his injuries on Friday, three days after he was hit. That same day, Jaramillo was arrested in the Barstow area on a charge of murder.

It’s unclear whether Jaramillo has an attorney. He’s being held without bail in San Bernardino County jail and has a court appearance set for Tuesday.

