CHP: Suspect Assaults, Injures Officer During Traffic Stop Near Fairfield

June 17, 2017 10:25 AM
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating after a suspect allegedly assaulted a California Highway Patrol officer Saturday morning.

The incident started a little before 9 a.m. Solano-area CHP says there was a broadcast over the radio to be on the lookout for a hit-and-run suspect out of Sacramento.

A short time later, a CHP officer spotted a car matching the hit-and-run suspect’s description along westbound Interstate 80 near American Canyon Road. The officer pulled the suspect over.

During the stop, CHP says the officer was physically assaulted by the suspect. The officer was left with moderate injuries and had to be transported to the North Bay Medical Center in Fairfield.

The suspect was taken into custody. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The incident is still under investigation.

