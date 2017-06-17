Here Is A List of Cooling Centers Open Today in The Sacramento Area

Weekend Heatwave Warning:
Sacramento Area Cooling Centers
The Sacramento area weather is forecast to be extremely hot this week, with temperatures reaching well over 100 degrees. These faith-based, government, and non-profit organizations have opened their doors as cooling centers so people can get in out of the heat. In addition to the list below, call 2-1-1 to find your nearest cooling center and to find other cool places to go such as libraries and community centers.*
Please share this information widely to keep our community safe, including by printing and posting (where allowed) this email.
*Information last updated 6/16/2017 at 2PM by 2-1-1 Sacramento.
Call 2-1-1 or 916-498-1000 for updates or details.
Open Friday, 6/16/2017 through Wednesday, 6/21/2017, 8AM-10PM
City of Elk Grove Wackford Center
9014 Bruceville Road
Elk Grove, CA 95758
http://www.yourcsd.com
916-405-5600
Near the corner of Big Horn Blvd. and Bruceville Road
No animals allowed
Water provided
Held in the front lobby
Open Tuesday, 6/20/2017 through Friday, 6/23/2017, 11AM- 4PM
Carmichael Presbyterian Church
5645 Marconi Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
http://www.carmichaelpres.org
916-486-9081
Near the corner of Marconi Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard
Service Animals Only
Water Available (no food provided)
Check-in at the church office. Take the side alley to the back
parking lot.
Open Friday, 6/16/2017 through Friday, 6/23/2017
Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9AM – 3PM;
Tuesday Noon – 6PM; Thursday 11AM- 3PM; Saturday, Sunday 10AM – 3PM
Wind Youth Services (AGES 12-24 ONLY)
3671 Fifth Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95820
http://www.windyouth.org/wind-center
916-561-4900
Near the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave.
Smoking allowed outside
No animals except service animals
Water and snacks provided
Open Monday, 6/19/2017 through Friday, 6/23/2017
Monday through Thursday 10AM – 4PM; Friday 10AM- 2PM
E49 Corporation (Nonprofit Organization)
2830 G Street
Sacramento, CA 95816
http://www.e49corp.org
916-367-1973
Near corner of G Street and 29th Street
No smoking allowed
No animals
Water provided (no food provided)
MORE INFO
http://www.211sacramento.org/211/2017/06/16/warm-weather-event-june-16-june-23-2017/