ICYMI: This Is The Best Thing I’ve Ever Seen

LaVar Ball has been the corn on the sports world’s toe since March. And where his son doesn’t seem to have much of a problem with his dad’s over the top antics and incessant diarrhea of the mouth (check out his piece in The Players Tribune about his dad) the rest of the world has pretty much had their fill of LaVar Ball.

Regardless of what LaVar has said when a microphone has been thrust in front of his face, the one thing many of us have struggled with is whether or not we like Lonzo or even worse, whether or not we want to see him succeed as an NBA player.

Much of that was put to rest for me this week thanks to one simple Father’s Day themed Footlocker commercial.

This is without a doubt the funniest thing I have ever seen (at least in the context of the sports world). I laughed so hard at the snarky way Lonzo trolled his dad and admittedly got a little too much joy out of it.

And, believe it or not, it made me want to like Lonzo and even respect his dad LaVar a little. Yes, I said respect.

There is no way in the world that video was made without LaVar’s knowledge. The fact that he was willing to let his son poke a little fun at him definitely scored points with me.

I know we are far from hearing the end of LaVar Ball, but at least for this week (after nearly two weeks of virtual silence from Papa Ball) I was willing to put my harsh criticism of him on the back burner and allow myself to enjoy a good laugh.

Hopefully you enjoyed it too!