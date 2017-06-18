Pavement on Eastbound US 50 Buckles Causing Lane Closures And Delays

June 18, 2017 8:42 PM
WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CalTrans says a portion of the pavement near the Jefferson Exit of Eastbound US 50 has buckled, causing emergency road repairs.

At 5:22 PM on Sunday, CalTrans tweeted that traffic was being held on the freeway due to “roadway issues.”

According to a CalTrans spokesman, CHP reported that the roadway was buckling in several lanes.  CalTrans crews responded and closed lanes 1-4.  Lane 5 was quickly opened to allow traffic to go through and Lane 4 is expected to reopen by 9 PM with lanes 1-3 expected to reopen by 4 AM.

 

 

A CBS13 photographer snapped several pictures of the damage around 5:30 PM Sunday and traffic was backed up to the Enterprise Boulevard exit. us 50 damage Pavement on Eastbound US 50 Buckles Causing Lane Closures And Delaysus 50 damage2 Pavement on Eastbound US 50 Buckles Causing Lane Closures And Delays

A CalTrans Spokesman told CBS13 that the cause is under investigation but it may have been due to the hot temperatures in the region.

