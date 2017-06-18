Pavement on Eastbound US 50 Buckles Causing Lane Closures And Delays

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — CalTrans says a portion of the pavement near the Jefferson Exit of Eastbound US 50 has buckled, causing emergency road repairs.
At 5:22 PM on Sunday, CalTrans tweeted that traffic was being held on the freeway due to “roadway issues.”
According to a CalTrans spokesman, CHP reported that the roadway was buckling in several lanes. CalTrans crews responded and closed lanes 1-4. Lane 5 was quickly opened to allow traffic to go through and Lane 4 is expected to reopen by 9 PM with lanes 1-3 expected to reopen by 4 AM.
A CBS13 photographer snapped several pictures of the damage around 5:30 PM Sunday and traffic was backed up to the Enterprise Boulevard exit.
A CalTrans Spokesman told CBS13 that the cause is under investigation but it may have been due to the hot temperatures in the region.