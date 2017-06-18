WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Real-time traffic conditions

Police Say Mom Attacked Naked Child During Attempted Exorcism In Humboldt County

June 18, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Attempted Homicide, Attempted Murder, exorcism, weird news

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman is being held on suspicion of beating, biting and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an attempt to perform an exorcism on the child.

Humboldt County Sheriff’s officials say 45-year-old Kimberly Felder stripped her daughter naked and shoved sand into her mouth before a witness tried to stop the attack at a secluded beach Friday.

The witness, John Marciel, said Felder told him she was trying to remove demons from her daughter. He said she continued to hit her daughter in the head with a piece of driftwood while he tried to restrain her.

The mother was later arrested for investigation of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and aggravated mayhem.

The girl was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch