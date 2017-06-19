HEATWAVE: 7-Day Forecast | Cooling Centers

As Sacramento Endures Record Breaking Heat, Cal-ISO Calls For Power Conservation

June 19, 2017 6:16 PM

FOLSOM, Calif. (CBS13/AP) – The operator of California’s power grid has issued a so-called Flex Alert calling for voluntary electricity conservation between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, the expected peak of the current heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator says consumers shouldn’t use major appliances during those hours and should set air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher and turn off unnecessary lights to ease strain on the grid.

The forecast peak electricity usage is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day.

Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto all set records on Monday. Sacramento’s high of 107 broke a record in 1988, while Stockton and Modesto’s 109 broke records set in 1981.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

