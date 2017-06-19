Dirt Biker Rescued After Falling Down El Dorado County Ravine

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol officers rescued a man who found himself stranded in a ravine overnight after crashing his dirt bike.
Investigators say the 42-year-old Placerville man was camping in El Dorado County with his family when he left for a dirt bike ride on Saturday afternoon and did not return.
His family located him early yesterday morning down a 30-foot ravine.
He sustained serious injuries and was flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center for treatment.
The man’s rescue was captured on camera by a CHP helicopter.