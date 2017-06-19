Lincoln Officers Pull DUI Suspect Out Of Burning Car

LINCOLN (CBS13) – Officers were able to pull out a suspected drunk driver before the car he crashed was engulfed in flames.
Lincoln police say, a little before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a car that had hit a pole near 8th and H Streets. As the officers soon found out, the car had come to a rest in a field – and had taken some power lines with it.
The power lines were arcing, sparking a grass fire near the car.
With the driver still inside unconscious and flames quickly spreading, officers jumped into action. The officers pulled out a fire extinguisher and put out some flames so they could get the driver; they then broke out the driver’s side window and pulled him out.
“The officers are to be commended for their quick and heroic actions,” said Lincoln Chief of Police Doug Lee.
The man had suffered “significant” injuries and was taken to the hospital. The downed lines caused an outage in the immediate area, but power was restored within an hour.
Monday morning, police announced that the driver – 34-year-old Lincoln resident Gregory Womack – had been arrested for DUI.