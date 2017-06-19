Keep It Reel: ‘Rough Night’

By Marc Woodfork

The new film ‘Rough Night’ starring Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell as longtime friends who get together for a bachelorette party that spirals completely out of control. The title of the movie sums up exactly how you feel after watching it. While the film starts with good intentions, it quickly dissolves into something that wanted to be as good as “Bridesmaids” or “The Hangover” but hugely misses the mark.

There’s not an ounce of believability that these people would’ve been friends. You don’t feel like they’ve known each other for years. It would have been a better movie if they weren’t friends and had just met each throughout the film. The writing is poor. Scenes that had potential to be really funny never materialized.

Actress Demi Moore appears in the film in a role that she clearly took just for the paycheck. She can’t possibly believe that this would re-jump start her career. Normally, Scarlett Johansson is very endearing and great at her craft but I could not wait for this one to end. The filmmakers played it too safe. No risks were taken in a film we’ve all seen before. To avoid the comparisons of all the other “Girls gone wild” or “Boys gone wild” movies, something had to be different about it. We never got that.