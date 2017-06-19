Police Find Woman, 2 Sons Killed In Modesto Home

June 19, 2017 3:40 AM
Filed Under: Homicide, husband, Modesto, Modesto Bee, murder, Triple homicide, wife

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say officers found a man with self-inflicted wounds in front of a California home in which his wife and her two sons were discovered dead.

A police spokeswoman tells the Modesto Bee  that investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding Saturday evening’s triple homicide in Modesto.

She says officers responded to a reported assault and found the 30-year-old woman, 9-year-old boy and 4-year-old boy all dead.

The woman’s brother-in-law says the couple had been married for about eight years and the man was the biological father of the 4-year-old.

Investigators haven’t released the causes of death.

A Modesto Fire official says the 28-year-old man had a large cut on his upper leg and was taken to a hospital. Police have not released the injured man’s name.

