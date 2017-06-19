Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger Stepping Down

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings team president Chris Granger announced he is stepping down away from the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Granger has been with the team since a group led by Vivek Ranadive bought the team back in 2013 in a bid to keep the Kings in Sacramento. He will remain with the team for the next month as the transition continues.

Team COO Matina Koloktronis will lead the management team and CFO John Rinehart will be the president of business operations.

Granger’s departure comes months before the one-year anniversary of the Golden 1 Center, a project he helped shepherd in Downtown Sacramento.

Granger released the following statement on Monday: