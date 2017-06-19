HEATWAVE: 7-Day Forecast | Cooling Centers

Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger Stepping Down

June 19, 2017 6:00 PM

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Kings team president Chris Granger announced he is stepping down away from the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Granger has been with the team since a group led by Vivek Ranadive bought the team back in 2013 in a bid to keep the Kings in Sacramento. He will remain with the team for the next month as the transition continues.

Team COO Matina Koloktronis will lead the management team and CFO John Rinehart will be the president of business operations.

Granger’s departure comes months before the one-year anniversary of the Golden 1 Center, a project he helped shepherd in Downtown Sacramento.

Granger released the following statement on Monday:

The Kings are in an amazing place, and it’s time for me to take on a new challenge. Together, we reenergized downtown Sacramento, creating the world’s most technologically advanced and sustainable arena that our fans and team are proud to call home. The community of Sacramento has embraced my family and I will always be proud of the role I played here. I want to thank Vivek, the Kings’ leadership team and incredible staff for their support. I’m confident the Kings organization will continue to do great things in Sacramento and break new ground across the League.

