HOUR 1:

Dave and Kayte talk the massive trade over the weekend involving the Celtics and 76ers, Diana Taurasi breaking the all-time WNBA scoring record, and Paul George’s message to the Pacers for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Philly and Boston trade before a US Open recap to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

HOUR 2:

Dave and Kayte talk about Paul George informing the Pacers he will leave the team following the 2017-2018 season before Threefer Madness featuring the NBA Draft trades, Paul George, and the Oakland A’s. Then, live from the Erin Hills course, Garrett Johnston wraps up the US Open tournament and shares his thoughts on the weekend’s events.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Garrett Johnston interview here:

HOUR 3:

Gary Parrish of CBS Sports joins The Drive to talk about the upcoming NBA Draft and share his thoughts on all the rumors and story lines heading into Thursday. Then, some issues from Fox’s broadcast of the US Open. Finally, Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Gary Parrish interview here: