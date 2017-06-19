Vandal Spray-Paints Sacramento Church With Swastikas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Churchgoers were greeted with offensive symbols Sunday morning after vandals spray-painted Swastikas onto several buildings.
The vandalism happened at St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Investigators are treating it as a hate crime, even though the five Nazi symbols painted on St. Francis Church and high school were backwards.
People outside Sunday services were stunned.
“It was a horror, this is such a special place to think that they would do that, schools out, it’s very upsetting,” said a churchgoer.
The Swastikas have since been painted over.
Investigators are hoping surveillance video will lead to who did it and why.