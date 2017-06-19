Vandal Spray-Paints Sacramento Church With Swastikas

June 19, 2017 6:53 AM
Filed Under: Hate Crime, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Churchgoers were greeted with offensive symbols Sunday morning after vandals spray-painted Swastikas onto several buildings.

The vandalism happened at St. Francis of Assisi Parish.

Investigators are treating it as a hate crime, even though the five Nazi symbols painted on St. Francis Church and high school were backwards.

People outside Sunday services were stunned.

“It was a horror, this is such a special place to think that they would do that, schools out, it’s very upsetting,” said a churchgoer.

The Swastikas have since been painted over.

Investigators are hoping surveillance video will lead to who did it and why.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch