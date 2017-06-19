Strickland’s Appeal Denied, Will Begin Serving Suspension Monday

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
MLB finally brought down the hammer on San Francisco Giants’ Hunter Strickland as they denied his appeal to lower his six-game suspension due to a bench-clearing brawl with Nationals’ Bryce Harper during their May 29 matchup.
Strickland plunked Harper in the hip with a 98 mph fastball. Harper then gestured at Strickland, threw his helmet and ran at the Giants pitcher before the two exchanged blows as benches cleared.
Harper already served his three-game suspension and, after a long wait, Strickland will finally begin serving his six-game timeout on Monday against the Braves.