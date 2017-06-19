Controversial Conservative Commentator Tomi Lahren To Speak In Sacramento

June 19, 2017 8:20 AM
Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A controversial conservative commentator who compared the Black Lives Matter movement to the KKK is coming to Sacramento next year.

Tomi Lahren has been named as the keynote speaker for the Black and Blue Ball. The local chapter of the group “Concerns of Police Survivors” will host the event in January at the Hyatt.

“Coming your way Sacramento!” Lahren tweeted, confirming her booking.

Lahren, 24, rose to prominence on The Blaze, a conservative news organization led by Glenn Beck. Earlier this year, Lahren was fired by The Blaze after taking a pro-abortion rights stance while talking on “The View.”

After a short legal battle with The Blaze, Lahren was allowed to keep her Facebook page that has amassed more than 4 million fans.

Lahren recently garnered more controversy, saying being a conservative is harder than being a woman.

  1. Gregg Koski says:
    June 19, 2017 at 10:01 am

    What an insult.

    Reply | Report comment |

