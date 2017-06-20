3 Killed In Fiery Crash East Of Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Three people were killed after their car struck two trees and flipped over in San Joaquin County early Tuesday morning.
The incident happened at the intersection of Jack Tone and Copperopolis Roads, east of Stockton.
According to Stockton-area California Highway Patrol officers, around 2 a.m. a 2002 Honda Accord hit two trees, flipping the car, tearing it in half. The car then erupted into flames – killing all three people in the car.
CHP investigators say that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed and left the road for an unknown reason.
The three people killed have only been identified as two men and a woman.
Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.