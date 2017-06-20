Hour 1

The NBA rumor mill is alive and kicking and the Lakers are out in front. Breaking news as the Lakers traded former #2 pick D’Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets. Hear NBA TV’s Shaun Powell break down that trade along with other trade moves with Doug and Grant.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show Jay King of MassLive.Com jumps on the show with the fellas to talk Celtic’s moves, while Doug and Grant talk NBA draft, King’s moves leading up to the draft and what some other teams may be doing.

Hour 3

The Phoenix Suns are drafting right before the Kings, to find out what their thoughts are going into the draft, the fellas speak to Suns beat reporter Gerald Bourguet of Fansided.Com. Plus Rob Dauster of College Basket Ball Talk joins the show to talk some draft as well.

Hour 4

Listeners chime in with calls and tons of questions for Doug and Grant about what the Kings may be doing in Thursday’s draft and what type of trade’s the team could be involved in.