HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte talk the Cavaliers letting go of GM David Griffin, Tiger Woods, and Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger stepping down for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Cleveland Cavaliers making some changes to the roster and front office. Finally, more on Tiger Woods and his struggles to end the hour.
HOUR 2:
Dave and Kayte address a NBA rumor involving the Los Angeles Lakers and how it could affect the Sacramento Kings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Chris Granger. Also, an extended segment on different approaches to the draft for the Kings and the instability of the Cavaliers organization.
HOUR 3:
Casey Jacobsen, college basketball analyst for Fox Sports, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the NBA Draft and all the rumors surrounding the big night. Then, rumors involving Kristaps Porzingis and Re-Brew to end the show.
