Cracks in the Pavement; The Drive – 06/20/17

June 20, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: Chris Granger, Cleveland Cavaliers, David Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Tiger Woods

HOUR 1:

693866208 Cracks in the Pavement; The Drive 06/20/17

(Photo by David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte talk the Cavaliers letting go of GM David Griffin, Tiger Woods, and Sacramento Kings President Chris Granger stepping down for Morning Brew. Then, more on the Cleveland Cavaliers making some changes to the roster and front office. Finally, more on Tiger Woods and his struggles to end the hour.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2:

653083174 Cracks in the Pavement; The Drive 06/20/17

(Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte address a NBA rumor involving the Los Angeles Lakers and how it could affect the Sacramento Kings. Then, Threefer Madness featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Chris Granger. Also, an extended segment on different approaches to the draft for the Kings and the instability of the Cavaliers organization.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

657814780 Cracks in the Pavement; The Drive 06/20/17

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Casey Jacobsen, college basketball analyst for Fox Sports, joins The Drive to share his thoughts on the NBA Draft and all the rumors surrounding the big night. Then, rumors involving Kristaps Porzingis and Re-Brew to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Casey Jacobsen interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch