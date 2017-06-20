Foo Fighters To Play At Golden 1 Center In December

June 20, 2017 8:27 AM
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Golden 1 Center just keeps on adding hot concerts to its list of upcoming events.

Tuesday, the Foo Fighters announced they’ll be swinging by the new arena on Dec. 2. The tour is to support their new album “Concrete and Gold,” which will be released in September.

It will be the first time the Foo Fighters have played in Sacramento since 2011.

Last week, New Zealand artist Lorde announced she’ll be playing at the Golden 1 Center on March 12. Tickets for her show go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Pop star Katy Perry is also bringing her “Witness” tour to the Golden 1 Center on Jan. 31.

The Foo Fighters were recently in Northern California, headlining the final night of the Bottle Rock festival in Napa.

Bruno Mars, Lionel Richie, John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, Neil Diamond, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers all also have summer shows scheduled at the Golden 1 Center.

  1. Leeanne Hansen says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:19 am

    show is dec 2nd. not sure where you got february

