Heat Wave Moves Sacramento Kings Midtown Draft Block Party Indoors

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A heat wave just in time for the start of summer is changing the Sacramento Kings draft party plans.
The Midtown Draft Block Party set for Thursday will be moved indoors with temperatures expected well into the 100s.
The event will run from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is still free for the public.
Instead of being outdoors, they’ll be at the following locations:
- Buckhorn Grill – 1801 L St.
- Broderick Midtown – 1820 L St.
- Cafeteria 15L – 1116 15th St.
- de Vere’s Irish Pub – 1521 L St.
- Firestone Public House – 1132 16th St.
- Mix Downtown – 1525 L St.
Fans can also enter to win tickets to opening night at Cafeteria 15L.