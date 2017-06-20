WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions

Sacramento Republic FC Giving Out Free Ice Cream

June 20, 2017 2:46 PM
Filed Under: Papa Murphy's Park, Rio Grande Valley FC, Sacramento, sacramento republic fc, UC Davis

With this heatwave melting through Sacramento, Sacramento Republic FC is trying to help fans cool down at tomorrow’s home match against Rio Grande Valley FC.

According to their website, ticket holders at the game will receive free ice cream when they get to Papa Murphy’s Park. In addition, UC Davis Health will also provide complimentary hand fans for attendees.

Extra shade tents, water misters, and water stations have also been set up to help everyone beat the heat.

The match has been pushed back to an 8:15 start time, as the temperature is expected to drop 12 degrees when the sun sets at roughly 8:33.

If you haven’t gotten your tickets already, you can buy them right here! Also, you can find even more information about the deals and amenities being offered tomorrow right here.

