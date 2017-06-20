Midtown Sacramento’s Starlite Lounge Shutting Down This Weekend

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento music venue will be closing its doors this weekend.
Starlite Lounge announced on its Facebook page this weekend will be its last, saying it was out of options.
There are three more shows planned before the end.
- Wednesday: The 2nd Annual Booty Worship
- Saturday: Corky Laing plays with Mountain Droids Attack
- Sunday: Flub with Apotheon
The venue has been in business since 2013. When it first opened, it drew the ire of residents for renaming the Townhous Lounge and taking down a landmark sign