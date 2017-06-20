The Lo-Down Featuring DJ Two Scoops: The Lo-Down – 6/20

Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the upcoming draft, and the rumors of the Knicks possibly trading Kristaps Porzingis before the draft. Next, Amy Trask, CEO of the Big 3, came on to talk about the inaugural season of the Big 3, and what we should expect from their upcoming season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the Bobby Marks, The Vertical, joins the guys to talk about all of the rumors before Thursday’s draft, and predict what some of these teams will do on Draft Day.  The guys spent some time talking about some football news with Ray Lewis getting a new job with Fox, and Warren Sapp saying that he will donate his brain for research.   All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the NBA Draft and talked about the ESPN article about the Best NBA Draft picks from every Draft Slot.  The guys also took some time to talk about the passing of Prodigy from Mobb Deep, and some of their thoughts about his career.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

