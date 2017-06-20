The Most Recent NBA Rumors

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

The NBA off-season wasted little time getting started after the NBA Finals and there are plenty of rumors flying around the league right now. Let’s stay up to date with the most recent rumors in one convenient place.

Kristaps Porzingis

Sources: As teams become aware Phil Jackson isn't ruling out possibility of trading Kristaps Porzingis, frenzy of interest is growing today. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 20, 2017

The most out of left field rumor so far has been the New York Knicks possibly looking to trade forward Kristaps Porzingis. This news was broken by Adrian Wojnarowski early Tuesday morning. Knicks president Phil Jackson had a meeting with Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen and sees the prospect as possible replacement for Porzingis.

Sam Amick later reported that the asking price for Porzingis is “very aggresive.”

On the Kristaps Porzingis front, one exec who has been in touch with the Knicks describes their asking price as "very aggressive." — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 20, 2017

Jimmy Butler

JUST IN: Sources out of Cleveland say #Bulls Jimmy Butler will push for trade to #Cavaliers https://t.co/EemliqAY1k pic.twitter.com/r8hXbSM9M0 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 20, 2017

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has seemed to be at the center of trade talks for a couple of years now and it seems to be coming to a head. It was reported earlier by the Chicago Sun-Times that Butler was pushing for a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Later on Tuesday, Vincent Goodwill reported a Jimmy Butler trade will happen sooner rather than later to either the Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics.

.@vgoodwill reports the Bulls are actively shopping Jimmy Butler: "It's either Boston or Cleveland but he's going" – https://t.co/G9k8VHLCCy pic.twitter.com/zNBVSsl32e — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) June 20, 2017

Paul George

League sources tell @RamonaShelburne and me: The Pacers and Lakers have engaged on Paul George trade talks in advance of Thursday's draft. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

The rumors surrounding Indiana Pacers’ Paul George have been the most frequent and intriguing. It was reported Sunday that George had told the Pacers he is not planning on re-signing with the team and prefers to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marc Stein and Ramona Shelboure reported Tuesday afternoon that the Lakers and Pacers have had talks on a trade for George.

Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on the negotiations saying that the Lakers would not include the second pick or Brandon Ingram in a trade.

Stein also reported that the Lakers aren’t the only team that has reached out about George.

The Clippers, Rockets, Wizards and, yes, Cavs are among the teams that have also talked Paul George trades with Indiana, league sources say — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 20, 2017

Jordan Schultz added that the Cavaliers aren’t in negotiations for George and he would be moved “very soon.”