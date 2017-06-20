WATCH: CBS13 News is on the air | Video library | Latest forecast | Traffic conditions | Featured on CBS13

The Most Recent NBA Rumors

June 20, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis, NBA, NBA Draft, Paul George, Rumors, Trades

by Andrew Pasquini, Sports 1140 KHTK

The NBA off-season wasted little time getting started after the NBA Finals and there are plenty of rumors flying around the league right now. Let’s stay up to date with the most recent rumors in one convenient place.

Kristaps Porzingis

The most out of left field rumor so far has been the New York Knicks possibly looking to trade forward Kristaps Porzingis. This news was broken by Adrian Wojnarowski early Tuesday morning. Knicks president Phil Jackson had a meeting with Arizona forward Lauri Markkanen and sees the prospect as possible replacement for Porzingis.

Sam Amick later reported that the asking price for Porzingis is “very aggresive.”

 

Jimmy Butler

Chicago Bulls star Jimmy Butler has seemed to be at the center of trade talks for a couple of years now and it seems to be coming to a head. It was reported earlier by the Chicago Sun-Times that Butler was pushing for a trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Later on Tuesday, Vincent Goodwill reported a Jimmy Butler trade will happen sooner rather than later to either the Cavaliers or the Boston Celtics.

Paul George

The rumors surrounding Indiana Pacers’ Paul George have been the most frequent and intriguing. It was reported Sunday that George had told the Pacers he is not planning on re-signing with the team and prefers to go to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Marc Stein and Ramona Shelboure reported Tuesday afternoon that the Lakers and Pacers have had talks on a trade for George.

Adrian Wojnarowski elaborated on the negotiations saying that the Lakers would not include the second pick or Brandon Ingram in a trade.

Stein also reported that the Lakers aren’t the only team that has reached out about George.

Jordan Schultz added that the Cavaliers aren’t in negotiations for George and he would be moved “very soon.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch