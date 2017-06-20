Track 7 Brewing Company Starts Home Delivery For Beer

June 20, 2017 11:22 PM
Filed Under: Sacramento, Track 7

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A brewery is ready to start home delivery of beer later this week.

Sacramento’s popular Track 7 Brewing Company plans to launch a home delivery service on Friday for its special release beers.

The idea came as a response to requests from customers who live in other parts of California who wanted access to the Sacramento-based brewery.

The delivery won’t come cheap. Track 7 will send three four-packs of cans in a foam-lined shipping box with ice packs for between $42 and $48. That doesn’t include tax or the $15 delivery fee.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch