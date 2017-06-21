Man Dies After Running 5K In Bakersfield During Heatwave

The Leukemia Lymphoma Society Man and Woman of the Year CelebrationThe Leukemia & Lymphoma Society celebrated the 21st anniversary on June 17th at the Hyatt Regency. Each year, in communities across the country, dedicated candidates engage in an exciting competition to earn The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's (LLS) "Man & Woman of the Year" titles. Raising funds for LLS blood cancer research the candidates compete in honor of children who are local blood cancer survivors, the Boy & Girl of the Year.