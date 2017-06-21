Man Dies After Running 5K In Bakersfield During Heatwave

BAKERSFIELD (AP) – A Central California man has died after taking part in a 5K run in searing heat.
The Bakersfield Californian reports that Benjamin R. Greene collapsed Tuesday evening shortly after running the race in 107-degree heat at a Bakersfield park.
An off-duty firefighter performed CPR but he died at a hospital.
The paper says Greene had been nervous about the event. In a Facebook posting, he wrote: “I have never run long distance in heat like this. Maybe it won’t be as hard as I think. Or maybe it will be absolutely brutal.”
An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Central Valley community through Thursday, with temperatures expected to soar well above 100 degrees.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.