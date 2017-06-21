Man Dies After Running 5K In Bakersfield During Heatwave

June 21, 2017 1:32 PM
BAKERSFIELD (AP) – A Central California man has died after taking part in a 5K run in searing heat.

The Bakersfield Californian reports that Benjamin R. Greene collapsed Tuesday evening shortly after running the race in 107-degree heat at a Bakersfield park.

An off-duty firefighter performed CPR but he died at a hospital.

The paper says Greene had been nervous about the event. In a Facebook posting, he wrote: “I have never run long distance in heat like this. Maybe it won’t be as hard as I think. Or maybe it will be absolutely brutal.”

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Central Valley community through Thursday, with temperatures expected to soar well above 100 degrees.

