California State Jobs Site Gets Revamp, Promises Easier Time Finding Work

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — He felt like a small fish in a big pond. That pond—more like the state jobs pool.

“I felt like I was just sort of in the system,” he said.

Kevin Desormeaux was one of the thousands of job hunters vying for one of the most sought after jobs—a state job. But fierce competition turned furiously confusing when he tried navigating the state’s old job website.

“Government websites tend to ask for a lot of unnecessary information,” he said.

Not anymore. The state jobs website has a shiny new look, and promises to get you your foot in the door, faster.

Just visit Calcareers.CA.Gov. The site lets you set up notifications, store applications templates, monitor the status of a submitted application. And for convenience, you can take most of the required state exams right online.

Easy right? Think again.

Of the close to 4,000 job openings, half will go to current state employees eligible for promotions.

So how do you break in? It’s not just website skills you need, It’s strategy.

Meet Michelle Allen, former state worker, now state job guru.

She teaches a three-hour class on how to get a state job.

“First and foremost you have to know what exams you’re eligible to sit for. Once you know that, you take all of them,” she said.

That’s the key, she says… cast the widest net possible.

“How many jobs can you apply for? You can apply for as many as you want as long as you’re on the ‘list,’” she said.

Yes there’s a magic “list.”

How do you get on it? Follow Michelle’s formula:

Take a test. Each department has its own test.

Pass it. 70% percent or higher is passing

And keep applying.

Because apparently, the job security is hard to beat.

“Thirty days in, when you start working for the state, you get healthcare And it’s phenomenal. You can hardly beat it anywhere in the private sector,” said Michelle.

Over in Downtown Sacramento, Desormeaux likes the sound of a new state jobs site.

“I do graphic design,” he said.

So he’s suddenly ready to reapply.

“It’s a full-time job to look for work so…” he said.

Want to take Michelle Allen’s class? Here’s what you need to know: